LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

