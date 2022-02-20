Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $67,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 48.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $127.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.92 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

