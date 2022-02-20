Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $887.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

