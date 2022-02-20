LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $47.00. The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 43251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in LivePerson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in LivePerson by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

