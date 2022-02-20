Loki Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,349.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.54 or 0.06875068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00287760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.83 or 0.00784439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00071723 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.00397816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00221013 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

