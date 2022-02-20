Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DragonEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.63 or 0.06951071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,136.66 or 0.99845441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00049039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

