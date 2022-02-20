LPL Financial LLC Acquires 84,947 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 808,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $36,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $61.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

