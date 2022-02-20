LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $45,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after acquiring an additional 157,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,653,000 after acquiring an additional 227,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,171,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,800,000 after acquiring an additional 154,778 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $228.44 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.48 and a 200-day moving average of $271.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

