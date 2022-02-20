LPL Financial LLC Buys 14,609 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $43,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,694,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $164.93 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -175.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,055 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.03.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

