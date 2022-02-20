LPL Financial LLC Buys 63,684 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,044 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $391,786,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,408,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,738,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,736,000 after acquiring an additional 86,179 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $67.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.30 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

