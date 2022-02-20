LPL Financial LLC Has $34.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $34,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 312.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.00. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.41 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

