LPL Financial LLC Has $41.99 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $41,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,017.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW opened at $215.81 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.31 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.