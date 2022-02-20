LPL Financial LLC Purchases 338,428 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,428 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $51,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $50,135,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $18.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.