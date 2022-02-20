Luxfer (LXFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LXFR opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $452.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Luxfer by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

