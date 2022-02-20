LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 136.51 ($1.85). Approximately 2,132,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,232,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.80 ($1.85).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

