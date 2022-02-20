Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,890 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 318,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Edison International by 52.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 638,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 219,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,628,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,809,000 after purchasing an additional 80,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

EIX opened at $59.94 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

