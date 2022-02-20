Man Group plc Sells 81,912 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,912 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

