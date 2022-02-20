Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of MMI traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.86. 180,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,867. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

