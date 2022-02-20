Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.
Shares of MMI traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.86. 180,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,867. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10.
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
About Marcus & Millichap
Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
