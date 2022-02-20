Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.58.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR opened at $174.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

