Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Truist Financial

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $156.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.58.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.35 and a 200-day moving average of $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

