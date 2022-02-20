Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.35 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $358.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $401.54 and its 200-day moving average is $376.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

