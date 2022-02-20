Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 433,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGAC. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IG Acquisition by 11,014.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. IG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.90.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

