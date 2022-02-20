Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,552 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK opened at $35.49 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

