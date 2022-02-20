Marshall Wace LLP Sells 228,286 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 86.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,587 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 228,286 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Shares of DKS opened at $103.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average of $119.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

