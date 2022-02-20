Marshall Wace LLP Sells 95,531 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 70.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,531 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after acquiring an additional 309,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453,416 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,731,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,490,000 after acquiring an additional 57,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 3.78. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

