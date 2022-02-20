Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $2,172,900.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 474,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 206,560 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

