Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after purchasing an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,558,000 after acquiring an additional 170,126 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,999,000 after purchasing an additional 545,124 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

