Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. Materialise reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 213,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,154. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Materialise by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,291,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

