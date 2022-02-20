Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80 to $5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.78. Materion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$5.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.85. The company had a trading volume of 136,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Materion has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $96.00.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Materion by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Materion by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Materion by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Materion by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Materion by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.