Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Earnings Results

Matson (NYSE:MATX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Shares of MATX opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.68. Matson has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $101.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,973. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Matson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Matson by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 37,860 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Matson by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Matson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

