Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.13)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $25.5-27.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.86 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of MTTR traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $6.83. 16,606,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. Matterport has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $3,027,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Matterport by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 733.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 91,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $1,464,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

