Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $739,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac stock opened at $498.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.47 and its 200-day moving average is $429.52. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.