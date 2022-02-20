Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 180.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,493,000 after buying an additional 243,324 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $127,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after buying an additional 148,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 213.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,223,000 after buying an additional 132,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $498.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.31. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.09 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

