Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $636,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 64.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

