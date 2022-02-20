Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 2,123 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $273.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.84. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,437 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $2,366,602.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,562 shares of company stock valued at $54,818,143. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

