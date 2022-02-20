Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,621 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 423,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1,387.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 52,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,463,000 after purchasing an additional 589,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $182.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

