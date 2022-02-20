Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,395 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Shares of TRV opened at $170.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $174.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

