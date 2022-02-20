Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 48.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.73.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $209.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.75 and a 200 day moving average of $268.54. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.61 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

