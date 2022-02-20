Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $116.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $127.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

MDT stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

