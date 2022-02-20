Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce $7.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.98 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $32.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $32.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $33.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.37 billion to $34.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.58. 8,354,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997,798. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average of $117.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

