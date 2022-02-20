MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.70.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.37 on Friday, reaching C$15.72. 2,483,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,002. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.73 and a 1-year high of C$16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 39.60.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
