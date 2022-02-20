MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.37 on Friday, reaching C$15.72. 2,483,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,002. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.73 and a 1-year high of C$16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 39.60.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.