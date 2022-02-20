Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

