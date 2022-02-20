Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,191,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,909,000 after acquiring an additional 881,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,962 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,240,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,503,000 after acquiring an additional 373,638 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 243,616 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

