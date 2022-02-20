MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $937.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,141.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,452.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 589.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $936.01 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

