Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $32,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercer International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mercer International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mercer International by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

