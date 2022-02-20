Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

