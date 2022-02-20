Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.07 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.94. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

