Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce sales of $49.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.66 billion to $49.33 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $41.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $198.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.16 billion to $199.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $224.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.10 billion to $231.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

