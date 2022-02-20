MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $47,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $395.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $307.19 and a 52-week high of $1,008.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($9.92). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

