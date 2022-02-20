Middleby (MIDD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Middleby to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MIDD opened at $182.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a 52-week low of $131.87 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average is $183.73.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Middleby by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

